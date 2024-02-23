News

City of Orlando to host Fair Housing Fair this weekend

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

The City of Orlando

The City of Orlando Office of Human Relations is set to host the Fair Housing Fair Saturday, February 24, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center.

Officials say the event gives residents the opportunity to learn about fair housing laws and ordinances, as well as to connect with professionals and community organizations related to fair housing.

Guests can enjoy food and music at the family-friendly event. There will also be activities for children.

Click here for more information.

