City of Fort Lauderdale scammed out of $1.2 million after paying fake invoice

Last week, Fort Lauderdale lost $1.2 million dollars to a cyber security attack. An entity called Moss Construction sent an invoice to the city, and officials authorized the payment.

However, the construction company did not actually exist.

It’s unclear if the city will be able to recover the money. “If it’s an international transfer, that’s going to be really difficult because if it’s going to a country like Iran, North Korea, China - it’s going to be very difficult to get back,” Reginald Andre of Ark Solvers Cyber Security said.

Police urge citizens to be careful when checking texts and emails.

©2023 Cox Media Group