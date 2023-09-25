News

City of Fort Lauderdale scammed out of $1.2 million after paying fake invoice

Scam alert

Last week, Fort Lauderdale lost $1.2 million dollars to a cyber security attack. An entity called Moss Construction sent an invoice to the city, and officials authorized the payment.

However, the construction company did not actually exist.

It’s unclear if the city will be able to recover the money. “If it’s an international transfer, that’s going to be really difficult because if it’s going to a country like Iran, North Korea, China - it’s going to be very difficult to get back,” Reginald Andre of Ark Solvers Cyber Security said.

Police urge citizens to be careful when checking texts and emails.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!