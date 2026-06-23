Cities with the most expensive homes in the Homosassa Springs metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Homosassa Springs metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Beverly Hills, FL
- Typical home value: $237,214
- 1-year price change: -3.3%
- 5-year price change: +30.4%
#6. Inverness, FL
- Typical home value: $241,121
- 1-year price change: -2.1%
- 5-year price change: +32.9%
#5. Crystal River, FL
- Typical home value: $271,940
- 1-year price change: -3.7%
- 5-year price change: +24.8%
#4. Floral City, FL
- Typical home value: $275,802
- 1-year price change: +1.4%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
#3. Homosassa, FL
- Typical home value: $306,067
- 1-year price change: -3.1%
- 5-year price change: +26.5%
#2. Lecanto, FL
- Typical home value: $337,860
- 1-year price change: -1.2%
- 5-year price change: +29.8%
#1. Hernando, FL
- Typical home value: $355,725
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +28.2%