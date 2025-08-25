News

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Pensacola metro area

By Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Pensacola metro area using data from Zillow. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $367,965 in July, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of August 21, the

30-year fixed mortgage rate

sits at 6.58%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Pensacola metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#10. Century, FL

- Typical home value: $194,303
- 1-year price change: -4.1%
- 5-year price change: +35.2%

#9. Pensacola, FL

- Typical home value: $264,718
- 1-year price change: -3.8%
- 5-year price change: +42.7%

#8. Jay, FL

- Typical home value: $268,052
- 1-year price change: -4.4%
- 5-year price change: +46.2%

#7. Mc David, FL

- Typical home value: $282,288
- 1-year price change: -0.3%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%

#6. Milton, FL

- Typical home value: $283,353
- 1-year price change: -2.7%
- 5-year price change: +49.3%

#5. Pace, FL

- Typical home value: $325,502
- 1-year price change: -2.1%
- 5-year price change: +45.2%

#4. Cantonment, FL

- Typical home value: $327,956
- 1-year price change: -2.1%
- 5-year price change: +42.3%

#3. Molino, FL

- Typical home value: $370,187
- 1-year price change: +0.8%
- 5-year price change: +49.3%

#2. Navarre, FL

- Typical home value: $416,714
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%

#1. Gulf Breeze, FL

- Typical home value: $482,452
- 1-year price change: -2.9%
- 5-year price change: +43.8%

