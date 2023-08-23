CFTOD cuts Walt Disney World benefits for employees

Firefighters lined up for public comment at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board meeting on Wednesday, voicing their opinions on the recent cut to their benefits.

Prior to the meeting, the board said in a press release that they would be cutting annual passes and discount benefits Reedy Creek district employees received for Walt Disney World.

Firefighter and Lieutenant Paramedic Pete Simon says this the passes were huge part of being a district employee.

“The removal of this benefit takes away, for some, their entire reason for coming to work here....the kicker for me was that I’d be able to take my family, my three little girls, to the parks”

He says this kind of decision was not what they were expecting from the newly-appointed board.

“We were promised that this new administration was going to make this place better. Was going to run it better, was going to get us the resources we were needing...all we’ve seen and heard are cuts.”

Martin Garcia, Chairman of CFTOD, says the decision was made because the policy only benefited Walt Disney World, was unfair to employees and their families, and even pointed out that the policy could endorse something “illegal” since it is a private company giving a gift to a public employee.

The district announced they would give a one time annual stipend of $1,000 and increase employee pay by $1,425.









©2023 Cox Media Group