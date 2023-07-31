News

A celestial treat coming our way: a pair of Supermoons

By Laurel Lee

Supermoon Doubleheader FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck" supermoon, the first of four supermoons in 2023, July 3, 2023, in Chicago. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons. Catch the first show Tuesday night, Aug. 2, as the full moon rises in the southeast. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

By Laurel Lee

A pair of supermoons will culminate in a rare blue moon this summer.

The first show will be Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal as it will be closer than usual.

The moon will be even closer the night of August 30th and because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be a blue moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018.

It won’t happen again until 2037.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!