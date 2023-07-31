A celestial treat coming our way: a pair of Supermoons

A pair of supermoons will culminate in a rare blue moon this summer.

The first show will be Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal as it will be closer than usual.

The moon will be even closer the night of August 30th and because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be a blue moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018.

It won’t happen again until 2037.

