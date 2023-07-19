Carlee Russell: New details revealed about Alabama woman who vanished from interstate

New evidence suggests that the woman who vanished Thursday while reporting a toddler found walking on I-459 in Hoover, Alabama may have faked her disappearance.

At a press conference, police stated that they were unable to verify the initial statements made by 25-year-old Carlee Russell, who claimed that a man appeared from the trees next to the highway and abducted her while she was speaking with her brother’s girlfriend on the phone.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows Russell stealing items from her job. Her phone’s search history also suggests that she looked up terms related to abduction, one-way trips, and shoplifting, as well as the 2008 film “Taken,” which centers around a young woman who is kidnapped.

Russell appeared at her parents’ house two days after she was reported missing. Police said there is no evidence nor reports of a toddler walking on the side of the highway on the day of her disappearance.

