World Economic Forum head Børge Brende steps down following pressure over Epstein links

GENEVA — World Economic Forum head Børge Brende said Thursday that he is stepping down after facing pressure over his contacts with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, said in a statement that he had decided "after careful consideration" to step down as president and chief executive of the forum, known for its annual January summit in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners, and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions,” Brende said in a statement released by the WEF.

Brende was Norway's foreign minister from 2013-2017 and is one of several prominent Norwegians who have faced scrutiny following the latest release of Epstein files.

He didn't refer directly to that controversy in Thursday's statement, but the WEF announced earlier this month that it was opening an internal review into Brende to determine his relationship with Epstein after files indicated the two had dined together several times and exchanged messages.

Brende told Norwegian broadcaster NRK at the time that he was cooperating with the investigation, that he only met Epstein in business settings and that he had been unaware of Epstein’s criminal background.

WEF co-chairs André Hoffmann and Larry Fink said in a statement that “the independent review conducted by outside counsel has concluded. The findings stated that there were no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”

They said that Alois Zwinggi will serve as the forum's interim president and CEO.

