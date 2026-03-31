Systems that let drivers take their hands off the wheel don't improve safety, NTSB head says

The systems that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel are convenient but don't improve safety because people who use them often pay less attention to the road, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

Drivers with automated systems engaged are much more likely than other drivers to focus on their cellphones or infotainment screens, Chair Jennifer Homendy said at the outset of a hearing on the NTSB's investigation of two fatal crashes involving Ford's Blue Cruise system. The 2024 crashes in Texas and Pennsylvania killed three people when Ford Mustang Mach-E cars slammed into stopped vehicles.

“These systems function primarily as convenience features rather than safety enhancements,” she said.

Ford and other automakers emphasize that partially automated driving systems are not designed to replace the human drivers sitting behind the wheel, who have to be ready to take control at any time.

But Homendy said automakers are marketing these systems as safety improvements that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel and focus elsewhere. To illustrate her point, she showed a Ford commercial that depicted a mother in a driver's seat pretending to conduct a symphony with her eyes closed while talking to kids in the backseat.

One of the auto industry's challenges in developing systems that take on more driving functions has been how to ensure that drivers stay alert. NTSB members said the evidence is clear that drivers using these systems are more likely to shift their focus away from the road.

Currently, there are no clear U.S. government standards for the systems, so each automaker’s version of this technology can vary greatly, said Michael Graham, NTSB vice chair.

The NTSB, which previously investigated a number crashes involving similar systems, including Tesla’s autopilot system, is examining the effectiveness of these systems and how well they monitor driver engagement.

Missy Cummings, a professor of engineering and computing at George Mason University, told The Associated Press on Monday that these crashes highlight some of the dangers of partially autonomous driving systems that allow people to disengage.

"Allowing people to take their hands off the wheel will also mean they will likely take their minds off the driving task,” Cummings said.

Ford’s Blue Cruise system allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel while it handles steering, braking and acceleration on highways. The company says the system isn’t fully autonomous and that it monitors drivers to make sure they pay attention to the road.

There are no fully autonomous vehicles for sale to the public in the U.S., but robotaxis that operate without a driver are being used in several major cities.

Graham said he’s concerned that some of these systems have a hard time detecting stationary objects or vehicles in the roar, but the only way automakers communicate that with drivers is in the owner's manual that many people don’t read cover-to-cover.

One of the deadly Ford crashes, which killed one person, occurred in San Antonio, Texas. The other happened in Philadelphia, killing two. The driver in the Philadelphia crash was later charged with DUI homicide. That case is pending, with no trial date set.

The Texas crash occurred on Interstate 10 in San Antonio. The Mach E, going nearly 75 mph, struck the rear of a Honda CR-V that was stopped in the middle of three lanes at night. Investigators said the Ford driver was looking for a nearby charging station, and there was no evidence that either he or the Ford's automated systems tried to slow the car or swerve.

Another driver who avoided the CR-V told investigators that neither its taillights nor hazards were working at the time. But NTSB investigators said body camera footage shot after the crash showed that some of the CR-V's lights were on, and that evidence showed that at least one of the taillights was lit up before the crash.

The other crash involving a Mach E killed two people at night on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania State Police said the Ford was in the left lane when it struck a stationary Hyundai Elantra that earlier had collided with a Toyota Prius. The Ford was going 72 mph even though the speed limit in the area had decreased to 45 mph because it was a construction zone.

During the crash, the Prius driver, who was outside of his vehicle, also was struck and thrown into the southbound lanes. A person from the Hyundai also was on the roadway and was hit. Both young men died.

NTSB members expressed concerns Tuesday that drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs seem to believe that using a driver assistance system can help them drive while impaired.

Homendy said that in contrast to the hands-free driving systems, systems that can automatically stop a car when they detect an impending collision have proven effective at reducing traffic deaths.

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