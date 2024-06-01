Royal Caribbean launches industry-first loyalty status match program for cruises

NEW YORK — Mega ship cruise line Royal Caribbean International is making waves rolling out an industry-first status matching program for loyalty members.

The company announced Thursday that members of Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society, Celebrity Cruises’ Captain’s Club and Silversea’s Venetian Society will attain equivalent tier status on any one of its brands to enjoy reciprocal benefits no matter which brand they sail with.

The status matching across the core brands will help guests take advantage of existing benefits as well as unlock new experiences, with more than 50 ships sailing to nearly 1,000 destinations across all seven continents.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in a statement that the new move "rewards guests traveling across our brands" adding that all three "have passionate fans who take pride in the status they've achieved through repeat sailings."

The company said this newly aligned program is part of Royal Caribbean Group’s "ongoing commitment to deliver the best vacations responsibly."

Highlights of new Royal Caribbean Group Loyalty Status Match program

Seamless Status Recognition: Members of Crown & Anchor Society, Captain's Club and Venetian Society are now eligible to receive one-for-one status match across all three brands after enrolling in each program.

Onboard Benefits: When sailing on each sister brand, guests can enjoy the onboard benefits offered by each brand for their equivalent tier status.

Effortless Tier Matching: Guests already enrolled in multiple loyalty programs will be automatically matched across brands within seven days to ensure guests receive their appropriate loyalty status.

Enhanced Travel Experience: Status match enables guests to select from a broader and more diverse range of vacation experiences and destinations.

There are four status tiers within each brand's loyalty programs and now, members will be able to status match for upcoming travel on a sister brand.

"For example, a Venetian Society member with 250 VS Days and an upcoming sailing on Celebrity Cruises can enroll in Captain's Club, which would give them Elite status once their loyalty accounts are connected," the company detailed.

These new benefits onboard for members who have their status matched will begin with sailings departing on June 5.

