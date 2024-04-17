Business

PepsiCo recalls sugar-free Schweppes Ginger Ale for containing 'full sugar'

By Shafiq Najib, ABC News

Pepsi Co

NEW YORK — PepsiCo Inc has initiated a voluntary recall of some sugar-free and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale products because they contain "full sugar," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said in a report earlier this month that the company voluntarily issued the recall on March 9. According to the report, the recall impacts 233 cases of 7.5-fluid-ounce cans (221 milliliters) cans that were shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The impacted products contain the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164, the FDA said.

PepsiCo made the decision after an internal investigation discovered products labeled "zero sugar" in fact contained "full sugar product," the FDA reported.

It was not clear whether the recalled soda had been removed from store shelves.

No injuries or deaths have been reported and the current status of the recall is ongoing.

ABC News has reached out to PepsiCo for comment on the recall.

