Business

Paul Reubens, best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70

By Joe Kelley

Paul Reubens Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016 in New York City. Reubens has died at the age of 70. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Joe Kelley

Actor Paul Reubens, best known for portraying his character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to a statement shared on Monday. He was 70.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, Reubens shared an apology for not going public with the health struggles he’s faced in the last several years. In the post, his representatives said he had been battling cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” a caption on the statement read.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

News Director

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!