Oil prices surge and stocks fall as Iran escalates shipping attacks

(NEW YORK) -- Oil prices surged and stocks tumbled worldwide in early trading on Thursday as Iran escalated shipping attacks in a critical tanker route.

Global crude spiked above $100 a barrel on Thursday before settling slightly below that key benchmark. The rise in oil prices defied a U.S. effort hours earlier to reassure markets with an announcement of the second-largest ever release from the nation's petroleum reserve.

A selloff hit Wall Street as traders feared economic fallout from a potentially prolonged bout of elevated oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.8%.

Oil markets are suffering a major supply shortage due to the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of the global oil supply.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.