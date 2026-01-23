Nigeria says US will deliver outstanding military equipment purchased over the past 5 years

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's government said Friday that the U.S. has pledged to deliver outstanding military equipment purchased by the country over the past five years.

The matériel include drones, helicopters, platforms, spare parts and support systems.

“We want Nigerians to know that this partnership (with the U.S.) is working," Information Minister Ibrahim Idris said following a meeting between a U.S. delegation and Nigerian National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

The meeting is the third high-level discussion between officials of the two countries since November, Idris said.

The meeting sought to address Nigeria's designation designation as a Country of Particular Concern, a congressional designation in the U.S. for countries responsible for religious oppression.

The diplomatic fallout has been reworked into cooperation between the two countries. On Dec. 25, the U.S. launched strikes on Nigerian soil targeting the Islamic State group in northwestern Sokoto state.

“Nigeria is acting decisively. Security agencies have clear instructions to protect communities and respond swiftly to threats,” Idris said.

Nigeria is in the grip of a complex security crisis where several armed groups are launching attacks across the country. Attacks against religious centers are common.

On Sunday, more than 150 worshippers were abducted simultaneously from three churches while services were underway in Kurmin Wali, a remote community in the northwestern state of Kaduna. The abductors are demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom from the families of hostages, residents told The Associated Press on Thursday.

