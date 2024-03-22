Nearly half a million Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to potential burn, laceration hazards

NEW YORK — For anyone who purchased a shimmery metallic mug with Starbucks branding over the holiday season, it's time to take stock of what's in your cupboard and immediately stop using any recalled items.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that four types of ceramic mugs with metallic coating sold in 2023 Starbucks Holiday gift sets have been recalled due to reports of the vessel overheating or breaking, which could continue to result in injury.

Nestlé USA has owned the rights to sell Starbucks coffee and tea products in grocery and retail stores, outside of Starbucks coffee shops, since August 2018.

In a separate press release, Nestlé USA said "the company took immediate corrective action" when consumers first alerted them to the issue and reiterated that the company is "working closely with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on this recall."

As of time of publication, the CPSC and Nestlé USA said there had been 12 incidents reported in which the mugs overheated or broke, "resulting in 10 injuries, including nine severe burns/blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger," as well as one incident that "required medical attention."

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority," the company said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

According to the CPSC, the recall impacts nearly 440,500 products sold online and in-store at Target and Walmart, as well as military retail outlets, from November 2023 through January 2024 with prices ranging from $10 to $20.

Affected products were sold in 11-ounce and 16-ounce sizes "as part of one of the following gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug," the CPSC stated.

"If microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, the mugs can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards," the agency added.

The CPSC has urged consumers to "immediately stop using the recalled mugs" and "either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund."

Those who return the recalled mug to the location of purchase will receive cash or a gift card. Impacted customers who visit Nestlé USA online for a refund can find instructions to complete the process here.

