How the 'loud budgeting' viral trend could help you save money

NEW YORK — TikTok users are loud and proud, not just about their dance moves and style choices, but also when it comes to budgeting.

The recent #loudbudgeting trend, which has racked up nearly 10 million views and counting, is all about sharing your savings goals and shouting it from the proverbial rooftops, and TikTokkers and financial experts alike say the viral trend could help people cut back on impulse purchases and make smarter financial choices.

Among the vocal advocates behind loud budgeting is Lukas Battle.

"It's not 'I don't have enough,' it's 'I don't want to spend,'" Battle explained in a now viral TikTok video.

Battle told "Good Morning America" that staying quiet about your finances and setting spending limits don't have to be shrouded in shame.

"My friend wants to go out to dinner. I'm gonna just text them 'loud budgeting' this month. I think financial transparency with your friends is something that you don't have to be embarrassed about," Battle said.

With the cost of living and home prices still high, financial educator Tiffany Aliche of "The Budgetnista" told "GMA" people can use loud budgeting on their journey to achieving financial goals.

"Budgeting out loud, it's not just the words, but also having these tools in place," Aliche said. "It holds you accountable. But also, it allows the people that care about you to also hold you accountable."

One way Aliche said she puts loud budgeting into action is to place a "deactivation sticker" on her credit card as a visual reminder to save money.

"Whenever I take out the card, it's a physical reminder, because I'm budgeting out loud," Aliche explained. "Is this a need? Is this a love? Because if it's just a like or a want, that's $10, $20, $30 less that I can put toward my [goal of a] dream trip."

To get started with loud budgeting, Aliche recommends a few beginner tips.

Budgeting basics

Start a "money list."

Check credit and debit card statements.

Divide your money into categories.

Write down your spending per month in each category.

Aliche also recommends taking the guesswork out of dividing your funds by asking your bank and/or employer to automatically split your paycheck into separate accounts.

Each account can be dedicated to a purpose or goal, such as one for bills, one for savings, and another for entertainment purchases.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.