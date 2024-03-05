Facebook, Instagram and Threads outage: 'We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services,' Meta says

MENLO PARK, Ca. — A Meta spokesperson acknowledged reports of outages on Tuesday for Facebook, Instagram and Threads, preventing some U.S. users from logging on to the sites, Meta told ABC News in a statement.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

More than 300,000 reports of an outage at Facebook were received on Tuesday morning by DownDetector, a site that tracks problem reports from users. DownDetector also tallied nearly 50,000 reports of an outage at Instagram.

An array of commerce tools on the platforms are experiencing major disruptions, including Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite, according to Meta's website.

"We are aware of an issue users are having logging into our platforms," the site says. "Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

