Exploria Stadium to be renamed for Brazilian-owned bank in 10-year, $55M deal

Inter&Co, a Brazilian bank with over $10 billion in global assets, has signed a historic 10-year naming rights deal for the stadium that’s home to MLS Orlando City SC and the NWSL Orlando Pride.

The new name of the 25,000-seat facility is Inter&Co Stadium, which opened in 2017 in downtown Orlando.

According to Jarrod Dillon, president of business operations for the two Orlando soccer clubs, Inter&Co is the first bank with Latin American roots to hold naming rights for a U.S. sports facility. The Wilf family, who also own the NFL Minnesota Vikings, are the majority owners of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.

Industry sources value the agreement at more than $55 million. Sports marketers said the financial terms are impressive, considering it’s a 7-year-old building going through its second rebrand. It was previously Exploria Stadium, named for a hotel and resort company that held the rights for the past four years. The stadium went through its first two-plus years without a naming rights partner. Exploria will continue to be a sponsor as the teams’ exclusive resort and time share partner, but at a lower level than naming rights, Dillon said.

©2024 Cox Media Group