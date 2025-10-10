European shares are mixed and Asian stocks fall after Wall St rally hits pause

MANILA, Philippines — European shares were mixed in early trading while Asian shares mostly fell on Friday after a respite from Wall Street's recent feverish rally. The price of gold also pulled back from record highs following recent torrid runs.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both up less than 0.1%. Oil prices slipped.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 24,652.73, while France's CAC 40 added 0.4% to 8,076.96.

Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% to 9,498.95, weighed down by losses for mining and energy stocks.

Most Asian indexes fell. But South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.7% to 3,610.60 as trading reopened after a holiday. India's BSE Sensex also gained, adding 0.5%.

The Kospi's surge was fueled by a rally of tech shares including SK Hynix, which rose 8.2%. Samsung Electronics added 6.1%, boosted by news that Nvidia-backed Reflection AI had raised $2 billion in funding, increasing its market value to $8 billion.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 1% lower to 48,088.80, pulling back from big gains the previous day after data showed producer prices rose more than expected in September.

Political uncertainty also loomed after the ruling Liberal Democrats failed to persuade their junior coalition partner, the Buddhist-backed Komeito, to stay. The Komeito's leader said the group was unhappy with the Liberal Democrats' stance on cleaning up corruption.

The Komeito's move was a significant blow to hopes for LDP leader Sanae Takaichi, an ultra-conservative lawmaker, to become Japan's first female prime minister.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.8% to 26,277.84, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped nearly 1% to 3,897.03.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slid more than 0.1% to 8,958.30. Taiwan's stock market was closed for a holiday.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% from its latest all-time high for just its second loss in the last 10 days. The Dow dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.1%.

Gold also fell following its stellar rally this year, losing 2.4% to drop back below $4,000 per ounce, while Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market. They're taking a moment following big runs driven in large part by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to support the economy.

Financial markets have been climbing so relentlessly, including a 35% leap for the S&P 500 from a low in April, that worries are mounting that prices may have shot too high. Concerns are particularly strong about the frenzy lifting stocks related to artificial-intelligence technology.

In other dealings early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 6 cents to $61.45 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged down 14 cents to $65.08 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 152.71 Japanese yen from 153.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.1585 from $1.1569.

