Edmunds small SUV comparison: Chevrolet Trax vs. Volkswagen Taos

The end of the year is approaching, and there will be some compelling options available if you're shopping for an inexpensive SUV. One of the newest is the Chevrolet Trax. The Trax is Chevy's smallest crossover SUV, yet it's practical for its size and comes well equipped with the latest technology features.

Also vying for your attention is the Volkswagen Taos. Similar to the Trax, the Taos is VW's smallest crossover SUV, yet it has a nicely appointed interior and feels roomier than you'd expect based on its overall size. Volkswagen also updated the Taos for the 2025 model year with more power, fresh styling and a revised interior. Edmunds' auto experts have tested both models to find out which is the better buy.

Power and mpg

The Trax comes with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine that produces 137 horsepower. In Edmunds’ testing, the Trax sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds. That’s not exactly quick, but the little engine is powerful enough to keep up with city traffic. On the highway, however, the Trax can come across as a bit wheezy.

Volkswagen’s Taos is the more muscular SUV. It features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 174 horsepower. Fitted with its available all-wheel-drive system, the Taos accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds. In general, the Taos feels stronger when you need a quick burst of speed or when you have a full load of passengers aboard.

Both SUVs are pretty frugal. The Trax gets up to an EPA-estimated 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving, while the Taos can get up to an estimated 31 mpg combined. Crucially, the Trax does not offer all-wheel drive. That alone may settle the debate if you want the added traction of all-wheel drive for winter weather driving.

Winner: Taos

Technology

Both models offer similar standard tech features, including a four-speaker sound system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, making this a close contest. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly to your phone in all Trax trim levels. Most Taos trim levels have this capability as well, though the base Taos does not and requires you to connect your phone with a USB cable. The Trax also offers an optional larger 11-inch center touchscreen, whereas the Taos is limited to an 8-inch display.

The Volkswagen does have some advantages. It comes with more USB-C fast-charging ports, for instance, plus an available integrated navigation system, which the Trax doesn’t offer at any level. The Taos also comes with more driver assist features as standard, including adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. Those are optional on the Trax.

Winner: tie

Interior space and conveniences

If space is a priority, there’s only one choice. The Taos has nearly 28 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, which is about 2.3 cubic feet more than what the Trax can hold. Folding the rear seats yields even more room, 65.9 cubic feet, compared to the Trax’s 54.1 cubes. The Chevy’s longer length gives it slightly more rear seat legroom, but the Taos’s extra height creates more headroom for taller drivers and passengers.

While the Chevy does a nice job masking its budget interior materials, the Taos gets progressively swankier if you’re willing to spend. You can get it with ventilated leather front seats, customizable ambient lighting, second-row air vents, and a premium audio system as you move up the trim levels. You won’t find any of these posh touches in the Trax.

Winner: Taos

Price and value

The 2025 Trax starts at a budget-friendly $21,895, including destination fees. That’s considerably lower than the Taos’ starting price of $26,920 for the S trim. Volkswagens often cost more than similarly equipped rivals, but the gap is hard to justify here. Both models offer similar base trim features, including cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, LED headlights and 8-inch touchscreens.

Chevrolet’s pricing advantage stays intact at higher trim levels too. A top Trax Activ will set you back less than $27,000, while a loaded Taos can be close to $37,000. For some buyers, the VW’s superior performance, extra convenience features and available all-wheel drive will merit the difference. But for buyers simply seeking a good deal, the Trax is the obvious choice.

Winner: Trax

Edmunds says

For a small SUV with big value, the Trax is hard to beat. However, for overall utility and refinement, we recommend opting for the Volkswagen Taos.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.