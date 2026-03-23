Dow soars 1,000 points as Trump claims talks held with Iran

(NEW YORK) -- The Dow Jones Industrial average soared more than 1,000 points on Monday after President Donald Trump claimed "productive conversations" had been held between the U.S. and Iran.

The major stock indexes shed some of the morning's gains by midday as a flurry of headlines about the Middle East conflict appeared to elicit volatile price fluctuations.

The peace talks -- which Iranian officials denied -- sent the price of oil plunging on Monday on hopes that negotiations could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end a weeks-long global energy shock.

The Dow surged 700 points or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.3%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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