Delta issues apology to passengers after CrowdStrike outage along with bonus miles, reimbursements

NEW YORK — Delta apologized for its widespread cancellations and delays over the last several days, issuing a new message Wednesday to customers affected by the fallout from the global IT outage last Friday.

The airline also says it plans to issue 10,000 bonus miles and offers to reimburse "reasonable expenses."

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the disruption to your recent travel plans caused by a vendor technology outage affecting airlines and companies worldwide,” the airline said. “Delta teams have been working tirelessly to restore our operation to get our customers safely to their final destinations. We understand that unexpected disruptions like this are difficult for everyone and do not reflect the operational reliability and experience you have come to know and expect from us.”

Delta also said that if passengers incurred “any hotel, meal, or transportation expenses while in transit resulting from this flight disruption,” they may submit a claim to the airline for a reasonable expenses reimbursement.

“Please note that we do not reimburse prepaid expenses, including but not limited to hotel reservations at your destination, vacation experiences, lost wages, concerts, or other tickets,” Delta said.

The apology comes several days after a wave of IT outages swept across the globe on Friday morning, causing thousands of flight cancellations and stalling internal and external systems across a variety of industries including hospitals, banks, stock exchanges and other institutions, as some Microsoft-based computers ceased to work.

Thousands of flights were canceled in the U.S. after American Airlines, United and Delta asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a global ground stop on all flights.

At least 2,537 flights were canceled and 8,376 were delayed in the U.S., FlightAware data reported last Friday.

“Please know that we deeply value you and your experience as our customer. Despite this unexpected disruption to our operations, we are doing everything possible to ensure your future travel meets the high service and reliability standards that Delta is known for,” the airline said. “We appreciate your trust in us and look forward to providing an exceptional experience to you on your next Delta flight.”

