Cyberattack caused 'temporary disruption' to Staples online ordering

By Luke Barr, ABC News

NEW YORK — Office retail company Staples was hit with a cyberattack, the company announced in a post on their website Thursday.

The cyberattack "caused temporary disruption to the staples.com processing and delivering capabilities, as well as to our communications channels and customer service lines," the company said in a statement.

Staples said its systems were disrupted because of the "proactive steps" it took to "mitigate the impact and protect customer data."

"All of our systems are in the process of coming back online and we expect to return to normal functionality in short order," a company spokesperson told ABC News. "We may experience slight delays in the interim but expect to ship all orders that have been placed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for our valued customers. While it is too early to make any definitive statements, we are optimistic that our quick action helped avert more serious consequences. We take seriously our responsibility to protect all of our data."

Staples stores remain open and are operating normally, according to a Staples spokesperson.

It is unclear what type of cyberattack occurred.

"Staples stores remain open and are operating normally," the company said in its statement.

