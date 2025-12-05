Cloudflare investigates outage that brought down sites including Zoom and LinkedIn

MADRID — Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare on Friday said it was investigating an outage that took place in the morning that brought down several global websites including LinkedIn, Zoom and others, the second such crash to affect the company in less than three weeks.

Cloudflare said the issue had been resolved, and that it was was “investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs,” or application programming interface that allow software systems to communicate with each other.

The company said the outage was not due to an attack. A change to how its firewall handles requests “caused Cloudflare's network to be unavailable for several minutes this morning,” the company said.

Users on social media platform X also reported problems accessing the website.

Edinburgh airport had to shut down briefly on Friday morning. But the airport later said the outage was a localized issue that was not related to Cloudflare.

In November, a Cloudflare outage affected users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends,” to the New Jersey Transit system.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

Amazon also experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October.

___

This version has been updated to reflect that Edinburgh airport says its temporary shutdown was not related to the Cloudflare outage.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.