CBS buys The Free Press website, installs founder Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief

NEW YORK — Paramount said Monday that it has bought the commentary website The Free Press and installed its founder, Bari Weiss, as the editor-in-chief of CBS News.

The announcement, while anticipated, is a bold move for the venerable television news network initiated by new corporate leader David Ellison. Weiss’ experience is in print journalism, particularly in commentary.

“I am confident her entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News,” Ellison said in a news release. “This move is part of Paramount’s bigger vision to modernize content and the way it connects — directly and passionately — to audiences around the world.”

No purchase price was announced for The Free Press, which has been a success since Weiss started it after leaving The New York Times as an opinion writer. Some at CBS News have been concerned it is a sign that the news division was moving in a direction more friendly to President Donald Trump.

Ellison said Weiss will report directly to him and partner with CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, who reports to Paramount executive George Cheeks.

Ellison said that Weiss will “shape editorial priorities, champion core values across platforms and lead innovation in how the organization reports and delivers the news.”

He said that “we believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balance and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home.”

