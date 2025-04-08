Asian, European markets rebound, US futures edge up amid Trump tariff turmoil

SEOUL — Asian markets opened up on Tuesday after posting significant losses on Monday driven by President Donald Trump's global tariffs campaign, with U.S. futures also rising slightly after a day of turmoil on Wall Street.

As of early Tuesday morning, Dow Jones futures were up almost 2%, S&P 500 futures were up more than 1.5% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.3%.

Japan's Nikkei index closed just over 6% up on Tuesday, recovering some of almost 8% of losses posted on Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI index rose by 0.3%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 grew by 2.2% and India's NIFTY 50 index climbed almost 2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index -- which on Monday posted its worst day since 1997 losing 13% -- rebounded with a 1% rise on Tuesday. Shanghai's Composite Index grew 1.4%.

European markets also edged into the green after a tumultuous start to the week. The British FTSE 100 picked up 1.3% shortly after opening, Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3%.

Monday's rollercoaster trading saw the Dow post its largest intraday point swing ever -- falling more than 1,700 points during its Monday session low, then swinging up 2,595 points from the low.

The Dow dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.1%. The S&P 500 closed down 0.23%. Its 8.5% high/low spread has only happened 20 other times since 1962, according to S&P Global.

The S&P 500 briefly entered bear market territory during the session but was last off nearly 18% from its recent high.

ABC News' Max Zahn and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.