Alex Jones asks judge to halt sale of Infowars site to The Onion

New York — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused The Onion and Sandy Hook Elementary School families of "collusive bidding" and asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt the sale of his Infowars platform.

Jones, who defamed the Sandy Hook families by calling the 2012 massacre a hoax and the parents of the 20 first graders actors, called The Onion's winning $1.75 million bid "sheer nonsense" because it's half of what the losing bidder offered.

The Onion began a "systematic effort to confuse Mr. Jones's personal public following with messages espousing gun control in a manner such that Mr Jones's personal public following would be utterly confused and misled," Jones said in an overnight court filing.

His request follows a similar push for an injunction by First United American Companies, which is affiliated with Jones through the sale of dietary supplements.

The plaintiffs nor the trustee immediately responded to Jones but the trustee has previously called the auction result legitimate and asked the court for approval.

