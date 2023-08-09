Gov. DeSantis announces the suspension of Orlando’s state attorney

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of Orlando’s state attorney Wednesday morning at a news conference in Tallahassee.

Florida’s Governor is speaking right now, and he just announced the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell, who he claims failed to do her job over “dereliction of duty” on crime.

DeSantis’ office said Worrell has routinely allowed murderers and other violent offenders to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct.

