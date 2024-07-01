News

Boeing announces purchase of Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in stock

ARLINGTON, Va. — (AP) — Boeing announced plans to aquire Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in an all-stock transaction for the manufacturing firm.

Boeing, located in Arlington, Virginia, announced the purchase in a statement late Sunday.

The acquisition's equity value of $4.7 billion is $37.25 per share, while the total value of the deal is around $8.3 billion, which includes Spirit’s last reported net debt, the aerospace company said.

Spirit, located in Wichita, Kansas, manufactures key parts for Boeing aircraft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

