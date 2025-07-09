Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#12. Miami Beach

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 81,319

#11. Highland Beach

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 4,264

#10. Aventura

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 39,372

#9. Boca Raton

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 98,833

#8. Key Biscayne

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 14,560

#7. Miami Shores

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 11,627

#6. Cooper City

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 34,166

#5. Parkland

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 35,799

#4. Weston

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 67,952

#3. Palmetto Bay

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 24,247

#2. Pinecrest

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 18,138

#1. Coral Gables

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 49,243