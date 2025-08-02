Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday now in effect

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will take place from August 1 to August 31, offering families a month of savings on essential school supplies.

The tax holiday exempts items like school supplies under $50, clothing and footwear under $100, learning aids under $30, and personal computers and accessories under $1,500 when used noncommercially.

Orlando community helps families get ready for school with free supplies Orlando community helps families get ready for school with free supplies. (WFTV/WFTV)

“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the back-to-school sales tax holiday that begins on August 1,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida has a low unemployment rate, a AAA credit rating, and low per-capita taxes. Governor DeSantis said that by cutting taxes, empowering parents, and boosting the economy, Florida is creating a supportive environment for residents to live, work, and prosper.

DeSantis says the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is a great part of Florida’s efforts to provide families with tax relief, helping everyone in the state become more economically resilient.

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed the FY 2025–26 budget with $2 billion in tax relief, including repealing the Business Rent Tax and targeted sales tax holidays. The package saves $450 million through sales holidays to support families.

