Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government

DETROIT — (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands.

Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three automakers to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union's proposals, President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday in a Facebook Live meeting.

Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the Detroit companies expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, and Fain is once again threatening to strike.

He told members that the companies have been warned not to wait until the last minute to get serious about bargaining or they would face a strike.

“The Big Three are either not listening or they are not taking us seriously,” Fain said, calling the refusal to respond “insulting and counterproductive,” and also illegal. He said the union filed the complaints with the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday.

Messages were left Thursday evening seeking comment from the companies.

Fain, who won the UAW's presidency this spring in its first direct election of officers by members, has set expectations high, telling workers that they can make significant gains if they're willing to walk picket lines.

But even he has described union demands as audacious. Union members are seeking 46% pay raises over four years, restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires, an end to tiers of wages, pension increases for retirees, and a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay.

