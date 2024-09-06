News

Global shares mostly fall on caution ahead of a key US employment report

By YURI KAGEYAMA

South Korea Financial Markets Currency traders talk near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man/AP)

By YURI KAGEYAMA

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Friday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report that’s expected to influence how the U.S. Federal Reserve will move on interest rates.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% in early trading to 7,407.73, while Germany's DAX shed 0.6% to 18,467.13. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.5% to 8,203.63. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.3% at 40,691.00. S&P 500 futures fell nearly 0.7% to 5,476.25.

Trading was cautious in Asia amid lingering worries about a possible recession in the U.S. The job market report, set for release later in the day, is key, possibly dictating how big of a cut to interest rates the Federal Reserve will deliver at its next meeting later this month.

After keeping its main interest rate at a two-decade high to stifle inflation, the Fed has hinted it’s about to begin cutting rates to keep the economy from sliding into a recession.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to finish at 36,391.47. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 8,013.40, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.2% to 2,544.28. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.8% to 2,765.81. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of a typhoon.

In the U.S., one report suggested companies slowed their hiring last month, falling short of forecasts, while another found fewer workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

A separate report said growth for businesses in the finance, health care and other services industries was stronger last month than expected.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 3 cents to $69.12 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 4 cents to $72.73 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 142.75 Japanese yen from 143.40 yen, The euro cost $1.1111, little changed from $1.1112.

___

AP Writer Stan Choe contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!