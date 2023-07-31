News

Artemis 2 astronauts train with Navy

By Laurel Lee

NASA reveals astronauts who will fly around moon for Artemis II mission

The four astronauts that will man NASA’s Artemis 2 mission are getting some special training with the U.S. Navy.

Earlier this month, the USS John P. Murtha practiced recovering the Artemis capsule from the ocean, where it will land after completing its mission around the Moon.

They’ll practice again with the actual Artemis crew later this year.

The Artemis 2 mission will send a spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth.

It’s part of a long-term project to send humans back to the surface of the Moon for the first time in 52 years.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

