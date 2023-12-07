News

Aquatica Orlando announces new ride set to open in spring 2024

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

sea world aquatica (Marsha Taylor)

Considered Florida’s most immersive water slide, Tassie’s Underwater Twist will transport guests to the depths of the ocean, where they’ll glide through a vibrant underwater world teeming with marine life, according to a news release.

Officials with Aquatica say the slide, which measures 129 feet long, features a bowl element that riders will enjoy while on a two-person innertube.

A synchronized video display and a captivating orchestral score will also be featured throughout the ride to enhance the experience.

Aquatica Orlando’s president Brad Gilmour says the attraction “promises a whirlwind of wonder and adrenaline-pumping twists.”

Tassie’s Underwater Twist will officially open to guests in the Spring of 2024.

