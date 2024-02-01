News

Annual Touch-A-Truck event happening this weekend in Sanford

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Fire truck Photo Credits: Pixabay

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

To kick off Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness week, an event for families to learn how to prepare for such disasters happens this weekend.

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management is set to host the annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, February 3, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Sanford Riverwalk at the Marina.

Local agencies will be present with their vehicles and equipment for people to explore and learn from in preparation for severe weather and similar events.

Admission is free. Visitors at the event can also enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more.

Click here for more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!