Annual Touch-A-Truck event happening this weekend in Sanford

To kick off Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness week, an event for families to learn how to prepare for such disasters happens this weekend.

The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management is set to host the annual Touch-A-Truck event Saturday, February 3, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Sanford Riverwalk at the Marina.

Local agencies will be present with their vehicles and equipment for people to explore and learn from in preparation for severe weather and similar events.

Admission is free. Visitors at the event can also enjoy food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more.

