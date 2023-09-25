An NYPD security robot will be patrolling the Time’s Square subway station

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is implementing a new security measure at the Times Square subway station. It’s deploying a security robot to patrol the premises, which authorities say is meant to “keep you safe.”

According to Engadget, the security robot known as K5, has a weight of 420 pounds and is equipped with four cameras capable of recording video (audio recording is not included). It will conduct patrols at the station from midnight to 6 AM during its upcoming two-month trial period. However, during the initial two weeks, K5 will focus on mapping out the station and will only roam the main areas, excluding the platforms.

The NYC authorities have secured a lease for K5, costing approximately $9 per hour for the next two months.

