AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old and 5-year-old foster children from Sorrento home

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Natalia Williams, who was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress with a heart and pink pants and Tilli Williams, who was last seen wearing a gray or navy-blue top with multicolored hearts and gray sweatpants.

The children were last seen in the area of the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento, Florida.

The children may be in the company of Dixie Williams. Dixie may also go by the last name “Stumpner”.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH.

Contact law enforcement immediately.

