Amazon expands its perishable delivery service, putting pressure on traditional grocers

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon is now rolling out a service where its Prime members can order their blueberries and milk at the same time as their batteries and other basic items.

The online juggernaut said Wednesday that customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns now have access to fresh groceries with its free Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25 for Prime members, with plans to reach over 2,300 by the end of the year.

The company said that if an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose same-day delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.

In the past, Prime subscribers’ grocery orders were fulfilled through Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods.

The expansion is expected to put more pressure on grocery delivery services offered by such rivals as Walmart, Instacart and Target.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.