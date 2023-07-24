Alabama woman who vanished after claiming to see toddler admits to making the whole thing up

Police said Monday that a 25-year-old woman who vanished after she claimed she spotted a toddler wandering on an Alabama highway has admitted she made the whole thing up.

Carlee Russell called 911 to report seeing a child on the highway in Hoover, Alabama on July 13.

She returned home two days later and claimed she had been abducted by a couple and held for a few days after she tried to help the child.

Investigators later determined that no one else had seen a toddler walking along on the road and that certain details about the case were not adding up, including searches on Russell’s phone on how to report an Amber Alert and on the movie “Taken.”

On Monday, police held a news conference in which they read a statement prepared by Russell’s lawyer and read with her permission.

In the statement, Russell said there was no kidnapping and that she never saw a baby.

“My client did not leave the Hoover area. My client did not have any help in this incident. My client was not with anyone or at any hotel room,” her lawyer said in a statement.

Russell then issued an apology to the community.

Police said they have not determined if charges will be filed in the case.

