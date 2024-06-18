Akio Toyoda, grandson of Toyota founder, wins shareholders' approval to stay in leadership

TOKYO — (AP) — Toyota shareholders voted Tuesday in support of all the company's proposals, including keeping Akio Toyoda, grandson of the Japanese automaker's founder, as chairman on the board.

Details on the vote tallies were not immediately available. But the company confirmed the majority voted in support of its positions.

The annual meeting, held at company headquarters in Toyota city, central Japan, has drawn attention because Toyota and other major domestic makers have been embroiled in a scandal centered around fraudulent certification tests for vehicles.

The cheating did not result in recalls or safety problems. A shareholder proposal requesting that Toyota issue an annual report on its climate-related lobbying activities was rejected.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.