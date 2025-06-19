Officers fired, some demoted after investigation into alleged Kissimmee police misconduct

KISSIMMEE, Fla — A monthslong investigation into the Kissimmee Police Department is now over, and more officers are losing their jobs.

It’s the latest in the fallout from a use of force investigation that ended with criminal charges against one Kissimmee police officer and with the resignation of former Chief Betty Holland.

On Wednesday, Kissimmee’s new police chief, Charles Broadway, presented the findings of a 268-page report by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to the public.

The Kissimmee Police Department had asked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to complete an internal investigation into allegations of untruthfulness and misconduct at the department.

The investigation ultimately sustained violations against 12 officers, including Holland.

Holland was sustained for “compromising a criminal case” and for “incompetence.”

According to the report, “Chief Holland grossly mismanaged the aftermath of an excessive use of force incident involving an officer of the Kissimmee Police Department and failed to take appropriate action.”

The report also said Holland comprised a criminal investigation when she disclosed information about the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation to the subject.

The report stems from body camera video Channel 9 first showed you back in 2023, which showed former Kissimmee police officer Andrew Baseggio repeatedly kneeing a man in the face and stunning him, in the middle of a mental health crisis.

That video led to criminal charges against Baseggio. At the time, the Orange-Osceola state attorney’s office raised concerns about a potential culture of cover-up at the department.

During Tuesday’s press conference, the department’s new chief said Orange County’s report forced him to make tough decisions. It prompted the chief to fire three more Kissimmee police officers, demote two others and suspend three officers for 24-hours without pay.

Broadway said those disciplinary actions are just the start of changes.

“Changes have been made. Changes are still coming and in progress. Those responsible have been held accountable,” said Broadway.

Broadway said the department is in a reset mode with new values at the forefront of every decision.

According to Broadway, the department is implementing new crisis response training and is revamping the internal affairs process, so every investigation ends up on the assistant chief’s desk and is elevated to Broadway as well.

Broadway also said the department hired a new and highly qualified assistant police chief, Kevin McGinley, who Broadway said was a former Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent assigned to the public integrity unit.

According to Broadway, more changes are coming.

Broadway was sworn in as chief on April 1 and plans on highlighting all the changes after his first 100 days.

