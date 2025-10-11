Bill over medical malpractice returns to Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The battle over a decades-old provision in Florida’s wrongful death act has returned to the Capitol.

Under current law, if a doctor or hospital commits a fatal error, parents cannot sue for pain and suffering if their adult child was over 25. Likewise, adult children can’t sue if their parents die from medical malpractice.

A bill to repeal this passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support earlier this year, but Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed it in May, citing the lack of damage caps and claiming the bill could lead to what he called “jackpot justice.”

A renewed effort on this legislation has been filed.

The bill will be heard in its first committee on Wednesday.

