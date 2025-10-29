The 30 most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Palm Bay metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 4494 Bowstring Ct, Titusville, FL 32796
- Views: 813
- List price: $648,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,683
- Price per square foot: $175.94
#2. 756 Bianca Dr, NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
- Views: 620
- List price: $229,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,306
- Price per square foot: $175.34
#3. 1605 Freedom Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940
- Views: 522
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,289
- Price per square foot: $122.32
#4. 6198 Dees Rd, Cocoa, FL 32927
- Views: 455
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,045
- Price per square foot: $146.70
#5. 336 Jupiter Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
- Views: 441
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,280
- Price per square foot: $378.91
#6. 6384 Highway, A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951
- Views: 437
- List price: $699,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,513
- Price per square foot: $278.15
#7. 7010 Indian River Blvd, Grant-Valkaria, FL 32949
- Views: 424
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,901
- Price per square foot: $275.42
#8. 1019 Main St, Titusville, FL 32796
- Views: 422
- List price: $159,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450
- Price per square foot: $109.66
#9. 410 Lund Cir, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Views: 416
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $152.69
#10. 3825 Arlington Ave, Mims, FL 32754
- Views: 416
- List price: $180,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,866
- Price per square foot: $96.46
#11. 720 Gardenia Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Views: 402
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,036
- Price per square foot: $183.40
#12. 1867 Cyclone St, NW Palm Bay, FL 32907
- Views: 394
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,408
- Price per square foot: $170.38
#13. 1508 Hedrick Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Views: 389
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,088
- Price per square foot: $150.86
#14. 1360 Holland St, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Views: 387
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,463
- Price per square foot: $191.39
#15. 1959 Mosswood Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Views: 366
- List price: $239,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,260
- Price per square foot: $189.68
#16. 1005 Fostoria Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940
- Views: 362
- List price: $524,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,887
- Price per square foot: $278.17
#17. 403 Harbor Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
- Views: 351
- List price: $1,450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,359
- Price per square foot: $431.68
#18. 1883 Sarno Access Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Views: 349
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,365
- Price per square foot: $124.47
#19. 900 Waikiki Dr, Merritt Island, FL 32953
- Views: 345
- List price: $460,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $306.67
#20. 1390 Mariposa Dr, NE Palm Bay, FL 32905
- Views: 344
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,320
- Price per square foot: $196.97
#21. 1350 Taurus Ct, Merritt Island, FL 32953
- Views: 344
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,748
- Price per square foot: $345.71
#22. 600 Burr St, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Views: 334
- List price: $168,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,215
- Price per square foot: $138.27
#23. 2735 S Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Views: 325
- List price: $765,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,030
- Price per square foot: $252.48
#24. 1525 W Riviera Dr, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Views: 323
- List price: $689,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,409
- Price per square foot: $286.01
#25. 145 Needle Blvd, Merritt Island, FL 32953
- Views: 320
- List price: $369,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,314
- Price per square foot: $280.82
#26. 3612 Thal Rd, Titusville, FL 32796
- Views: 319
- List price: $565,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 4,701
- Price per square foot: $120.19
#27. 434 Marquis St, Melbourne, FL 32901
- Views: 317
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,170
- Price per square foot: $192.31
#28. 1112 Myrtle Ln, Cocoa, FL 32922
- Views: 314
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,427
- Price per square foot: $182.20
#29. 1135 Audubon Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32953
- Views: 313
- List price: $689,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,579
- Price per square foot: $436.92
#30. 1712 Apache St, NE Palm Bay, FL 32907
- Views: 310
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647
- Price per square foot: $91.07
