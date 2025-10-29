The 30 most popular homes for sale in Gainesville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Gainesville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 12212 NW 194th Ter, Alachua, FL 32615

- Views: 376

- List price: $329,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,502

- Price per square foot: $219.04

- See 12212 NW 194th Ter, Alachua, FL 32615 on Redfin.com

#2. 3300 NW 28th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605

- Views: 370

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,647

- Price per square foot: $227.69

- See 3300 NW 28th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 on Redfin.com

#3. 8516 SW 20th Ln, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Views: 326

- List price: $649,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,294

- Price per square foot: $197.30

- See 8516 SW 20th Ln, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Redfin.com

#4. 3321 SW 162nd St, Archer, FL 32618

- Views: 295

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,105

- Price per square foot: $178.15

- See 3321 SW 162nd St, Archer, FL 32618 on Redfin.com

#5. 5311 NW 54th Ct, Gainesville, FL 32653

- Views: 269

- List price: $327,707

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,882

- Price per square foot: $174.13

- See 5311 NW 54th Ct, Gainesville, FL 32653 on Redfin.com

#6. 15590 NE 50th St, Williston, FL 32696

- Views: 251

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,699

- Price per square foot: $206.00

- See 15590 NE 50th St, Williston, FL 32696 on Redfin.com

#7. 1402 SE 27th St, Gainesville, FL 32641

- Views: 246

- List price: $84,550

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,696

- Price per square foot: $49.85

- See 1402 SE 27th St, Gainesville, FL 32641 on Redfin.com

#8. 9334 SW 32nd Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Views: 244

- List price: $774,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,010

- Price per square foot: $257.44

- See 9334 SW 32nd Pl, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

#9. 1149 Shell Crest Ave, Cedar Key, FL 32625

- Views: 233

- List price: $243,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $220.11

- See 1149 Shell Crest Ave, Cedar Key, FL 32625 on Redfin.com

#10. 914 SE 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Views: 227

- List price: $269,111

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,947

- Price per square foot: $138.22

- See 914 SE 11th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

#11. 4551 NW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Views: 221

- List price: $849,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,846

- Price per square foot: $220.98

- See 4551 NW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Redfin.com

#12. 20308 NW County Road, 2054 Alachua, FL 32615

- Views: 208

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,862

- Price per square foot: $212.14

- See 20308 NW County Road, 2054 Alachua, FL 32615 on Redfin.com

#13. 2514 SW 14th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Views: 205

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,744

- Price per square foot: $131.31

- See 2514 SW 14th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

#14. 9310 NW 10th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Views: 200

- List price: $430,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,070

- Price per square foot: $207.73

- See 9310 NW 10th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

#15. 1129 NE 24 Ter, Gainesville, FL 32641

- Views: 197

- List price: $119,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,456

- Price per square foot: $82.35

- See 1129 NE 24 Ter, Gainesville, FL 32641 on Redfin.com

#16. 3108 SW 2nd Ct, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Views: 196

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 3,842

- Price per square foot: $103.85

- See 3108 SW 2nd Ct, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

#17. 330 NE 1st Ave, Williston, FL 32696

- Views: 195

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,048

- Price per square foot: $151.37

- See 330 NE 1st Ave, Williston, FL 32696 on Redfin.com

#18. 1650 NE 140th Ave, Williston, FL 32696

- Views: 195

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,850

- Price per square foot: $114.04

- See 1650 NE 140th Ave, Williston, FL 32696 on Redfin.com

#19. 4621 NW 71st Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Views: 195

- List price: $740,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,380

- Price per square foot: $218.93

- See 4621 NW 71st Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

#20. 4740 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Views: 191

- List price: $695,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,340

- Price per square foot: $297.01

- See 4740 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Redfin.com

#21. 720 NW 34th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609

- Views: 188

- List price: $189,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 926

- Price per square foot: $205.18

- See 720 NW 34th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609 on Redfin.com

#22. 1315 SE 12th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641

- Views: 188

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,776

- Price per square foot: $112.56

- See 1315 SE 12th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641 on Redfin.com

#23. 25126 NW 182nd Ave, High Springs, FL 32643

- Views: 186

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,215

- Price per square foot: $423.87

- See 25126 NW 182nd Ave, High Springs, FL 32643 on Redfin.com

#24. 4201 NW 60th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653

- Views: 184

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,678

- Price per square foot: $178.72

- See 4201 NW 60th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653 on Redfin.com

#25. 3636 SW 97th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608

- Views: 184

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,368

- Price per square foot: $242.82

- See 3636 SW 97th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608 on Redfin.com

#26. 407 NW 8th St, Gainesville, FL 32601

- Views: 182

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,386

- Price per square foot: $194.81

- See 407 NW 8th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 on Redfin.com

#27. 4924 NW 143rd St, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Views: 182

- List price: $530,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $189.29

- See 4924 NW 143rd St, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

#28. 1820 SE 64th Way, Gainesville, FL 32641

- Views: 174

- List price: $721,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,226

- Price per square foot: $323.90

- See 1820 SE 64th Way, Gainesville, FL 32641 on Redfin.com

#29. 2901 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607

- Views: 171

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,726

- Price per square foot: $260.66

- See 2901 SW 1st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607 on Redfin.com

#30. 9027 NW 16th Ln, Gainesville, FL 32606

- Views: 168

- List price: $420,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,958

- Price per square foot: $214.50

- See 9027 NW 16th Ln, Gainesville, FL 32606 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.