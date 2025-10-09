2 Pennsylvania state police officers are shot in an exchange of gunfire with suspect who was killed

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Two state police officers in Pennsylvania pursuing a vehicle were shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was killed, authorities said.

The troopers were taken to hospitals after Wednesday's shooting, where they were in critical and serious condition, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

They were responding to a theft call at a sporting goods store. Several suspects had fled in a vehicle, the statement said. The troopers saw the vehicle and there was a pursuit.

Spike strips stopped the vehicle. Two women came out and were taken into custody, the statement said.

A man in the vehicle “began shooting at troopers, striking two of them,” the statement said. “Troopers returned fire, fatally wounding the male.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, were praying for the officers and asked others to join them.

“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe,” Shapiro said in a post on the social platform X.

The shooting took place in southern Franklin County, which is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

