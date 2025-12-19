You Could Win Tickets to See Josh Groban with Special Guest Jennifer Hudson

Josh Groban

Josh Groban, with special guest Jennifer Hudson, is coming to Benchmark International Arena on June 19, 2026, and WDBO wants to send you to the show!

Enter below 12/19/25-3/1/26, for your chance to score a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/19/25-3/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Josh Groban, with special guest Jennifer Hudson, at the Benchmark International Arena, on 6/19/26. ARV = $156.10. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

