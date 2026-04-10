You Could Win Tickets to Psycho Film With Live Score by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Orlando Philharmonic

Watch Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 American horror film Psycho as the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra performs the acclaimed score live on May 28th at The Plaza Live!

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets!

Tickets are on-sale now! Click here for more info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Web Contest: 4/10/26 - 5/10/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected from the web contest. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra performance at The Plaza Live on 5/28/26. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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