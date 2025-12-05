You Could Win Tickets to Gatorland’s 6th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down

Gatorland Ho Ho Ho-down

There’s festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s 6th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place December 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st.

Gatorland’s signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of holiday tunes, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase. Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh. Meet the mischievous Krampus Croc and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”

Explore a delightful variety of unique arts and crafts vendors, offering a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts perfect for everyone on your list. Complete your shopping adventure with a stop at the renowned Gatorland gift shop, where you’ll discover exclusive items and signature Gatorland style collectables to make your holiday season unforgettable!

Enter below from 12/8-12/21, for your chance to win 4 tickets to the fun!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/8/25-12/21/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Gatorland’s Ho Ho Ho-down Christmas Event. ARV = $139.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

