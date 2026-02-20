You Could Win SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival Tickets with The Beach Boys

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 flavors and 30 concerts! Enjoy mouthwatering dishes inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews. Get a taste of live music on Sunday, March 22nd when The Beach Boys take the stage.

Enter below 2/25-3/17, for your chance to win 4 tickets and 2 food & drink sampler lanyards!

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th. Concerts are free with park admission. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

Explore the Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Lineup here, and check out the Seven Seas Food Festival Menus!

Beach Boys SeaWorld

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/25/26-3/17/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando (expires 5/17/26), two ten-punch food and drink sampler lanyard and a parking pass. ARV = $739.96. For full rules, click here.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

